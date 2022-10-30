Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Raised to C$159.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CNI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$163.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.55.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

NYSE CNI opened at $119.09 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.79 and a 1 year high of $137.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.55%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian National Railway

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,888,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,804,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,667 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,698,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $978,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,217 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,912,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,466,162,000 after buying an additional 2,796,065 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 11,822,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,329,720,000 after buying an additional 2,434,495 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,423,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,934,812,000 after buying an additional 2,376,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.