Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$99.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Shares of CP opened at $73.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.25.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.27%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 30.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

