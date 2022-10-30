Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Price Target to $3.05

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $2.90 to $3.05 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.50 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.33 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$17.00 to C$13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Canopy Growth stock opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average is $3.77. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.94.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.45 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 25.21% and a negative net margin of 558.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 37.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,113 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 10.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 19.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 14,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 17.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 11.5% in the first quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

