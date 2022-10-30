Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.6% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34,849.2% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 166,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,817,000 after buying an additional 165,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.22. The stock had a trading volume of 6,229,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,692,426. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.64 and its 200-day moving average is $100.80. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $115.50.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.