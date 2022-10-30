Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,711 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 11,688 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 50,887 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,885,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 396,143 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $108,092,000 after buying an additional 66,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $6.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.34. The company had a trading volume of 52,103,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,550,580. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $344.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.85.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.