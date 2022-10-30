Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Has $237,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Cowa LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $129,076,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,728,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,034,000 after buying an additional 1,208,502 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,564,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,283,000 after buying an additional 1,086,724 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $74,719,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.20. 2,764,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,220,164. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.63.

