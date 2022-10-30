Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,645,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,724,875. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.27. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $151.03 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

