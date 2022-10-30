Capital Square LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,757 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC owned 0.29% of CapStar Financial worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in CapStar Financial by 4.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 366,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after acquiring an additional 14,477 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CapStar Financial during the second quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in CapStar Financial during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CapStar Financial by 171.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR opened at $16.91 on Friday. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day moving average of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $373.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. CapStar Financial’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSTR shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on CapStar Financial to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded CapStar Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James downgraded CapStar Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on CapStar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CapStar Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CapStar Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate loans, mortgage banking, and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

