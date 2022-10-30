Capital Square LLC Reduces Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Capital Square LLC reduced its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,745,000 after buying an additional 2,236,112 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,059,000 after buying an additional 8,237,529 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,102,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX opened at $95.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.08. The company has a market cap of $139.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.73.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

