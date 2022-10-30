Capital Square LLC Sells 1,375 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Capital Square LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.2% of Capital Square LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 36,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the second quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 22,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 51,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 52.8% in the second quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 13,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.37.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of XOM opened at $110.70 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $111.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.00 and a 200-day moving average of $92.69.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

