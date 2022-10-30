Capital Square LLC Sells 182,119 Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Capital Square LLC lessened its position in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 182,119 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC owned approximately 0.06% of MFA Financial worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 186,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,658,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,722,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 61,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

In other MFA Financial news, CEO Craig L. Knutson purchased 2,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $26,711.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,062.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Craig L. Knutson acquired 2,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $26,711.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,062.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Josephs acquired 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.67 per share, with a total value of $25,074.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,594.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,096 shares of company stock worth $108,606. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MFA opened at $10.02 on Friday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $19.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 1.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -338.46%.

MFA has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $15.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of MFA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

