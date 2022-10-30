Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Short Interest Update

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the September 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Carbios SAS Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:COOSF remained flat at $29.80 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 481. Carbios SAS has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $46.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.04.

About Carbios SAS

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers in France. The company engages in the production of EVANESTO, an enzymatic biodegradation solution for polylactic acid (PLA) based single-use plastics; and enzymatic recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

