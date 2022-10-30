Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Short Interest Update

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the September 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:COOSF remained flat at $29.80 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 481. Carbios SAS has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $46.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.04.
