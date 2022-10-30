Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) Short Interest Down 29.5% in October

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,900 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the September 30th total of 506,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 262,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Cardiol Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRDL. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,388,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 343,631 shares during the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 3,253,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 100,200 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 73,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cardiol Therapeutics by 2,240.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 113,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 108,228 shares during the last quarter. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardiol Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of CRDL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.59. 98,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,392. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.22. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $4.06.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce cardiovascular and respiratory events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.