CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW) Short Interest Down 16.0% in October

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the September 30th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.9 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CareMax stock. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new position in shares of CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 386,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. CareMax makes up 0.4% of Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

CareMax stock remained flat at $1.33 during trading hours on Friday. 33 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,853. CareMax has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $2.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.68.

