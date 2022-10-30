CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Sold by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,922 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 10.3% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in CarGurus by 6.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 78,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in CarGurus by 20.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 32,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in CarGurus by 28.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus Price Performance

CARG stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.45. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. CarGurus had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $511.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CarGurus from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of CarGurus to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

CarGurus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.