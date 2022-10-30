Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.16–$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Cowen upgraded Carpenter Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Carpenter Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Shares of NYSE:CRS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.01. Carpenter Technology has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $44.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 18.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 38.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 31.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the first quarter valued at about $528,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 9.3% during the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 9,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

