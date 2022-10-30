Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.40 billion-$20.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.54 billion. Carrier Global also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.30-$2.35 EPS.
Carrier Global Stock Performance
Carrier Global stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.95. 5,534,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,339,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $57.97.
Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Carrier Global Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price target on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.83.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 36,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.
About Carrier Global
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.
