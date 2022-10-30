Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $107.66

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 107.66 ($1.30) and traded as low as GBX 98.87 ($1.19). Carr’s Group shares last traded at GBX 104.50 ($1.26), with a volume of 1,262,927 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carr’s Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 106.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 126.62. The company has a market capitalization of £98.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,306.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of GBX 1.18 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. Carr’s Group’s payout ratio is 7,500.00%.

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment manufactures and supplies supplementation products for livestock. It offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, and SmartLic brands; boluses under the Tracesure brand; and protein products under the AminoMax brand.

