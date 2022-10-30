Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.40-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $845.00 million-$885.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $963.82 million. Carter’s also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.05-$6.65 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Carter’s to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Carter’s to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carter’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.29.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $69.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Carter’s has a 1-year low of $62.65 and a 1-year high of $111.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). Carter’s had a return on equity of 42.73% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $700.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Carter’s will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.66%.

In other Carter’s news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $32,544.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,119 shares in the company, valued at $990,970.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Carter’s news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $32,544.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,119 shares in the company, valued at $990,970.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $168,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,108.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 129.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 94.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 7.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

