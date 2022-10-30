Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $818.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.63 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 42.73% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Carter’s updated its Q4 guidance to $1.40-2.00 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $6.05-6.65 EPS.

Carter’s Price Performance

CRI traded down $3.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,634,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,237. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.78 and a 200-day moving average of $76.95. Carter’s has a one year low of $62.65 and a one year high of $111.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Carter’s

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRI shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Carter’s to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Carter’s to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.29.

In related news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $168,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $168,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $32,544.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,970.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carter’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 94.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 161.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 434,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,628,000 after purchasing an additional 268,415 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carter’s by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Carter’s by 2,417.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,693 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 26,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $487,000. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

About Carter’s

(Get Rating)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.