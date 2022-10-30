Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Short Interest Update

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 769,300 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the September 30th total of 684,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CASY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $276.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.00.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 1.6 %

Casey’s General Stores stock traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $231.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.96. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $231.78.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.23). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 15.22%.

Insider Activity at Casey’s General Stores

In other news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 454 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $220.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,084.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,084.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 152.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

