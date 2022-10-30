CashBackPro (CBP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $183.26 Million

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. CashBackPro has a total market capitalization of $183.26 million and $2,218.00 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CashBackPro token can now be purchased for approximately $1.80 or 0.00008678 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,703.53 or 0.99994478 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00007761 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003615 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006286 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015559 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00054376 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00047402 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00022138 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004789 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CBP is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s official website is cashbackpro.net. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @ComBoxTech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CashBackPro is 1.79733029 USD and is down -3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $2,219.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cashbackpro.net/.”

