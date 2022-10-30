CDbio (MCD) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.00 Billion

CDbio (MCD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 30th. One CDbio token can now be bought for approximately $3.05 or 0.00014825 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CDbio has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. CDbio has a market cap of $1.00 billion and $22,330.00 worth of CDbio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,462.34 or 0.31238478 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00012198 BTC.

CDbio Profile

CDbio’s genesis date was January 24th, 2022. CDbio’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. CDbio’s official Twitter account is @cdbioofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CDbio is www.cdbio.global.

Buying and Selling CDbio

According to CryptoCompare, “CDBIO is a medical foundation based in the Republic of Seychelles that provides molecularmedical/healthcare services based on advanced molecular physics.CDBIO's Molecular-Medical/Healthcare platform consists of a platform that enables safe collection/classification/analysis/sharing/transaction/management of patient sensitive medical/health data based on trust among participants. It also provides a variety of medical and healthcare services using data, as well as simple medical and health data. Based on this molecular-medical/healthcare platform, we want to help overcome diseases by early diagnosis of all diseases and providing optimized personalized medical services to individual patients, and further contribute to human health and prolongation through disease prevention and systematic health care.MCD is a basic transaction coin for CDBIO Molecular-Medical/Healthcare Platform Blockchain. It is based on Ethereum ERC-20, which can be purchased and sold on the exchange and can be remitted between users.TelegramWhitepaper”

