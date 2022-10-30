Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Short Interest Update

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,456,400 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the September 30th total of 2,732,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 199.7 days.
Cellnex Telecom Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of CLNXF stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $32.64. 289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,284. Cellnex Telecom has a 1 year low of $28.06 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.28.
Cellnex Telecom Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cellnex Telecom (CLNXF)
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Can Comcast Monetize Existing Users for Streaming Success?
Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.