Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Short Interest Update

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,456,400 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the September 30th total of 2,732,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 199.7 days.

Cellnex Telecom Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of CLNXF stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $32.64. 289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,284. Cellnex Telecom has a 1 year low of $28.06 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.28.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

