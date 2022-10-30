Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF) Short Interest Up 10.0% in October

Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the September 30th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CMBNF. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cembra Money Bank from CHF 72 to CHF 70 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cembra Money Bank from CHF 88 to CHF 92 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Get Cembra Money Bank alerts:

Cembra Money Bank Stock Performance

Shares of CMBNF remained flat at 70.00 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 70.00. Cembra Money Bank has a 12-month low of 70.00 and a 12-month high of 70.00.

Cembra Money Bank Company Profile

Cembra Money Bank AG provides consumer finance products and services in Switzerland. The company offers savings products, including medium-term notes and deposit accounts; loans comprising cash, consumer, personal, business, and auto loans; credit card receivables; and leasing services for new and used vehicles, including cars, light commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and caravans, as well as corporate leasing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cembra Money Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cembra Money Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.