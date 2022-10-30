Centamin (LON:CEY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $86.58

Shares of Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 86.58 ($1.05) and traded as high as GBX 92.74 ($1.12). Centamin shares last traded at GBX 90 ($1.09), with a volume of 3,131,876 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Centamin from GBX 114 ($1.38) to GBX 115 ($1.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Centamin from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 165 ($1.99) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centamin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 123.60 ($1.49).

Centamin Trading Down 4.3 %

The company has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 900.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 89.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 86.51.

Centamin Cuts Dividend

About Centamin

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Centamin’s payout ratio is presently 90.29%.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

