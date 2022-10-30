CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Receives $30.92 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.92.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

NYSE CNP opened at $28.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.43. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNP. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

