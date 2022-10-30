Centerspace (CSR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 31st. Analysts expect Centerspace to post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.33. Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect Centerspace to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Centerspace Stock Performance

Shares of CSR stock opened at $69.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. Centerspace has a 52-week low of $63.90 and a 52-week high of $112.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Centerspace Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -121.67%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSR shares. Raymond James reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Centerspace in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Centerspace from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Centerspace from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on Centerspace to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Centerspace during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,151,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerspace Company Profile

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

