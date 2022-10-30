Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.43.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CERT. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Certara from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Certara from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Certara Price Performance

NASDAQ CERT opened at $12.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Certara has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $45.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.67, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Certara had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 6,004,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $104,356,784.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,954,521 shares in the company, valued at $520,609,574.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 6,004,418 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $104,356,784.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,954,521 shares in the company, valued at $520,609,574.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Mclean bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $326,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,196,893 shares of company stock worth $107,705,300 over the last three months. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Certara

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 24.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 143,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 28,524 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 11.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Certara in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Certara in the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 8.4% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,379,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,161,000 after acquiring an additional 340,120 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Certara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Stories

