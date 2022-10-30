Chain Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.64 Million (XCN)

Chain (XCN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 30th. Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.04 billion and $4.64 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chain has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. One Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0485 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Chain Profile

Chain was first traded on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 53,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,472,783,889 tokens. Chain’s official website is chain.com. Chain’s official message board is blog.chain.com. Chain’s official Twitter account is @chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

