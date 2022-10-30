Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $2.40 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,071 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $3,068,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,925,091 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $464,574,000 after acquiring an additional 53,181 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 22,962 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,592,322.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,331 shares of company stock valued at $16,051,820. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABT. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $99.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $174.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 42.44%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

