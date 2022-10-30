Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Terril Brothers Inc.

Terril Brothers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 351,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,753 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up 5.4% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $16,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Norwood Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 111.8% in the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 1,122.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

C stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $46.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,457,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,303,328. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.75. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $70.61. The stock has a market cap of $89.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.