Citigroup Trims Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Target Price to $8.20

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $9.00 to $8.20 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 90.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Opera from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen reduced their price target on Opera from $14.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Opera from $14.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get Opera alerts:

Opera Price Performance

OPRA opened at $4.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.87. Opera has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $9.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Opera ( NASDAQ:OPRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). Opera had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 29.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPRA. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Opera by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Opera in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Opera by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Opera by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Opera by 200.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Opera

(Get Rating)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.