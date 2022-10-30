Citigroup Trims Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Target Price to $8.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Under Armour from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Under Armour to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.96.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $27.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Under Armour by 32.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 31,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at $2,190,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 172.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.83% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

