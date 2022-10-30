City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 987,700 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the September 30th total of 765,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 340,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On City Office REIT

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in City Office REIT by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 74,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in City Office REIT by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 30,118 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 222,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 60,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 33,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:CIO traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.75. 180,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,524. City Office REIT has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average of $12.56. The stock has a market cap of $446.88 million, a PE ratio of 1.05, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.56.

City Office REIT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.79%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CIO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on City Office REIT from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

