Civic (CVC) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.04 Million

Civic (CVC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. One Civic token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000614 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Civic has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Civic has a market cap of $127.30 million and $10.04 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Civic alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,530.03 or 0.31492853 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00012300 BTC.

Civic Token Profile

Civic’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com.

Civic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user.CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Civic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.