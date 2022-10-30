Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 81 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Compass Point dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.56.

PNC opened at $162.87 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.45. The company has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.09. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

