Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,469 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 381,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.4% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $32,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 34,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 5,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 960,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,249,000 after buying an additional 13,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $110.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $461.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.00 and its 200 day moving average is $92.69. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $111.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.37.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Recommended Stories

