Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 177 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 340.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $106.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.93. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $115.66.

