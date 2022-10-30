Cobak Token (CBK) Price Reaches $0.78

Cobak Token (CBK) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. In the last seven days, Cobak Token has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One Cobak Token token can currently be bought for $0.78 or 0.00003751 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cobak Token has a market capitalization of $52.52 million and approximately $654,261.00 worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cobak Token Profile

Cobak Token’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,513,889 tokens. The official message board for Cobak Token is medium.com/@cobak. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @cobakofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cobak Token’s official website is cobak.co.kr.

Buying and Selling Cobak Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users' reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI.”

