Cobak Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $621,777.00 (CBK)

Cobak Token (CBK) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Cobak Token has a total market capitalization of $52.66 million and approximately $621,777.00 worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cobak Token has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Cobak Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00003775 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Cobak Token

Cobak Token was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,513,889 tokens. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @cobakofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cobak Token’s official message board is medium.com/@cobak. Cobak Token’s official website is cobak.co.kr.

Cobak Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users' reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI.”

