Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Short Interest Update

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,920,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the September 30th total of 5,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Guggenheim increased their price target on Cogent Biosciences to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. raised its position in Cogent Biosciences by 14.4% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 57,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 11.0% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,211,000 after purchasing an additional 385,091 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $19,862,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000.

Cogent Biosciences Stock Performance

COGT traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,172. Cogent Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $18.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average is $10.87. The firm has a market cap of $643.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.86.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.07). Equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

