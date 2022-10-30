Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2022

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSHGet Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $76.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CTSH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Cowen cut Cognizant Technology Solutions to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.59.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 1.9 %

CTSH stock opened at $63.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.49 and its 200 day moving average is $68.44. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $55.40 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSHGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,826 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.9% during the first quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.9% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.0% during the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.