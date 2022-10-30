Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $76.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CTSH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Cowen cut Cognizant Technology Solutions to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.59.

CTSH stock opened at $63.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.49 and its 200 day moving average is $68.44. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $55.40 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,826 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.9% during the first quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.9% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.0% during the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

