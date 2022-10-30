Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €90.00 ($91.84) to €70.00 ($71.43) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €72.00 ($73.47) to €75.00 ($76.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €70.00 ($71.43) to €57.00 ($58.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €64.00 ($65.31) to €55.00 ($56.12) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Up 1.5 %

CODYY opened at $8.28 on Friday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.32.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe – Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

