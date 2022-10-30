Comparing Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) & LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN)

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) and LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Angion Biomedica and LifeVantage’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Angion Biomedica $28.31 million 1.06 -$54.57 million ($0.73) -1.37 LifeVantage $206.36 million 0.24 $3.12 million $0.24 16.42

LifeVantage has higher revenue and earnings than Angion Biomedica. Angion Biomedica is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LifeVantage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Angion Biomedica has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LifeVantage has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Angion Biomedica and LifeVantage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Angion Biomedica -81.45% -35.45% -26.99% LifeVantage 1.51% 16.17% 7.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Angion Biomedica and LifeVantage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Angion Biomedica 0 3 0 0 2.00 LifeVantage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Angion Biomedica presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 700.00%. Given Angion Biomedica’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Angion Biomedica is more favorable than LifeVantage.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.4% of Angion Biomedica shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.1% of LifeVantage shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of Angion Biomedica shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of LifeVantage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LifeVantage beats Angion Biomedica on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Angion Biomedica

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3070, an oral tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor in development as a treatment for fibrotic diseases, primarily in the kidney and lung. It also develops ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic to treat acute organ injuries, such as delayed graft function; ROCK2 inhibitors programs for fibrotic diseases; and CYP11B2 inhibitor program. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive and immune system function; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes. It also provides anti-aging skin care products, including liquid collagen, facial cleansers, perfecting lotions, eye serums, anti-aging creams, hand creams, beauty serum, as well as hair care products, such as invigorating shampoos, nourishing conditioners, and scalp serums under the LifeVantage TrueScience brand name. In addition, the company offers bath and body, and targeted relief products, such as body lotion, body wash, body butter, deodorant, soothing balm, and body rub under the TrueScience brand name. It sells its products through its website, as well as through a network of independent distributors in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, Canada, Thailand, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, Taiwan, Austria, Spain, Ireland, Belgium, New Zealand, Singapore, and the Philippines. LifeVantage Corporation is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

