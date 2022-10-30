Comparing Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) & Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY)

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) and Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Bio-Path has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inozyme Pharma has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bio-Path and Inozyme Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Path N/A N/A -$10.44 million ($1.77) -1.85 Inozyme Pharma N/A N/A -$56.62 million ($2.48) -0.71

Analyst Recommendations

Bio-Path is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inozyme Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bio-Path and Inozyme Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Path 0 0 1 0 3.00 Inozyme Pharma 0 1 3 0 2.75

Bio-Path presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 174.39%. Inozyme Pharma has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,093.18%. Given Inozyme Pharma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inozyme Pharma is more favorable than Bio-Path.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.8% of Bio-Path shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Bio-Path shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Inozyme Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bio-Path and Inozyme Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Path N/A -51.96% -49.06% Inozyme Pharma N/A -54.47% -48.99%

Summary

Bio-Path beats Inozyme Pharma on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction. Its lead drug candidate is prexigebersen, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing Liposomal Bcl-2 for the treatment of refractory/relapsed lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Liposomal STAT3 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and AML; and prexigebersen-A for various solid tumors. Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Bellaire, Texas.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc., a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis. It has a license agreement with Yale University for specified therapeutic and prophylactic products. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

