Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQW) Short Interest Down 20.0% in October

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Digital Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Compass Digital Acquisition stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Compass Digital Acquisition Price Performance

Compass Digital Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 13,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,054. Compass Digital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19.

About Compass Digital Acquisition

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

