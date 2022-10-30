Concord Wealth Partners Increases Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1,050.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $996,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.1% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in ServiceNow by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on ServiceNow to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on ServiceNow to $496.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.61.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,393 shares of company stock worth $12,856,570. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock opened at $420.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $408.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.78. The company has a market cap of $84.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.24.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

