Concord Wealth Partners Reduces Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Concord Wealth Partners lowered its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 17,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.56.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC opened at $162.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.09. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

