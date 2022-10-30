Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Short Interest Update

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the September 30th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Conifer Stock Performance

Shares of CNFR stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562. Conifer has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.07. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.75.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.54). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 40.19% and a negative net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $24.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conifer will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Conifer

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Conifer from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Anthony Hakala bought 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,635,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,271,538. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James G. Petcoff bought 750,000 shares of Conifer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,898,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,797,214. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Anthony Hakala acquired 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,635,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,271,538. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,350,000 shares of company stock worth $4,700,000. 53.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

